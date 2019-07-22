Redwood Area School District celebrates new addition that brings unique training opportunities

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday, the Redwood Area School District celebrated a new addition, one that brings unique training opportunities to the area.
Back in Jan. this year, the Orrin S. Estebo Career Development and Training Center, a part of the school district, opened to bring classes in fields like robotics, construction, healthcare, laser engraving, 3D printing, robotics, plumbing, electric, drones, plant growth and more.
The ribbon cutting ceremony held Monday commemorated Estebo’s $1.1 million contribution to the project.
“There are many young people who are interested in technology and the vocational, and right now, it’s a great way to make a living,” Estebo said.
Zach Josephson just graduated with his high school diploma from Redwood Valley High School and used the facility to learn skills like laser engraving, 3D printing and robotics.
“And it really made a big impact on robotics alone how we could have our own space," he said.
Superintendent of schools in Redwood Falls Rick Ellingworth said there is a high demand in Redwood Falls for people with these skills.
“The demand is enormous. Everyone’s concerned about people my age retiring, and who will be out there that will have the skills and the willingness to replace them," he said.
The facility isn't just open for high school students.
They partnered with Minnesota West Community College and Technical School, and almost all of the programs could end with a certificate in the fields offered.
High school students can enroll through the school for free.
Others can reach out to the district’s community education department, and costs may vary.
Josephson said he was thankful for the experience.
“It was pretty awesome to be able to have hands-on experience and experience using all this machinery," he said.
