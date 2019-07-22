STEM Day Camps keeping students’ brains busy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students in the area are exercising their bodies and their brains this summer with STEM camps hosted by the Minnesota State Engineering Center of Excellence.
Students entering sixth through ninth grade have the opportunity to attend day camps centering around science, technology, engineering and mathematics at Minnesota State University.
Multiple camps are put on in partnership with South Central College, the Southern Minnesota Center of Agriculture, MSU’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology and Women’s Center.
“We did one last month, it was an agriculture camp, and we did a bunch of games and a bunch of competitions about a lot of plants. It’s fun having something to do, not just sit around all summer and also because this one is more of an engineering camp and I really wanted to do that,” said multiple camp attendee, Owen Mathes.
The next camp is August 5-8 as an Explore Engineering Day Camp.
