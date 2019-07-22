Waterville bracing for more flooding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Already-high water levels in Waterville continued to rise by seven inches due to rain overnight Friday into Saturday
The City Beach along with Sakatah Blvd., Lillian St. and Marian St. have been closed as well as the parking lot at Lagoons Park.
The city says sandbags are available upon request with City Hall (507-362-8300) and asks residents to consistently monitor water levels on their property.
If the need for sandbagging does become overwhelming, the city says they will need volunteers and to keep your eyes peeled for updates on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.