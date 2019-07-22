Wings mural vandalized

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Whimsy and Weathered owner Jes Tano says she’s pretty heartbroken after finding the new mural on the side of her Riverfront Drive building defaced by graffiti just after 1 Monday afternoon.
Tanow adds the hardest part is that it is so vulgar, describing one of the acronyms painted over one of the two pair of angel wings making the mural.
By 4 p.m. the mural had already been fixed by the artist.
There is a $250 reward for any information on the vandalism.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.