Authorities Searching for Escaped Detainee in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) -Authorities in Freeborn County are searching for an escaped detainee.
Officials say 26 year-old Victor Nava-Urioste walked away from the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center around noon Monday.
He was being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.
Authorities say they discovered he was gone around 5:30 p.m. Officials say he escaped through an unlatched door that was believed to be locked.
The Albert Lea Police Department took a report of a stolen vehicle at Graceland Cemetery. around 2 p.m. Monday involving a suspect with a similar description as Nava-Urisote. The stolen vehicle is a 2003 silver Toyota Camry with Minnesota license number 978 TJJ. That theft investigation is ongoing.
U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers have been contacted and are currently assisting in the search for Nava-Urioste.
Officials say Nava-Urioste is not considered dangerous. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and orange boxer shorts.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nava-Urioste is asked to contact the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.
