Blue Earth County Fair celebrating 160 years of tradition

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Fair will be celebrating its 160th anniversary when they open Thursday in Garden Center.
The Blue Earth County 4-H will be showing their beef, sheep, rabbits, swine and horses, in addition to the gardening and craft exhibits. Both of these exhibits can be found in the 4-H and Open Cass buildings.
Attendees can expect a wide variety of events and activities, ranging from 4-H Ag Olympics, ATV races, truck and tractor pull, compact car races, the demolition derby and a large selection of fair foods.
The Blue Earth County Fair will begin with Senior Day in Garden City Thursday. There will be entertainment and activities for all ages.
You can find all of the events going on at the Blue Earth County Fair on their Facebook page.
The Blue Earth County Fair begin Thursday and end Sunday.
