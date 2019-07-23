Charges filed in connection to park vandalism in Eagle Lake

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A Mankato man is charged in connection with vandalism at a park in Eagle Lake back in May.
19-year-old Seth MacDonald is charged with one count of fourth degree damage to property. According to court documents, the Public Works Department found graffiti on the pavilion, picnic table, free book-exchange box, and the back of the bathrooms at Lake Eagle Park.
Authorities say a witness told them they were with MacDonald at the park but did not see him vandalize the property.
Police were later able to match the vehicle seen at the park with the one owned by MacDonald.
Authorities say they spoke to MacDonald by phone. He allegedly admitted to writing graffiti on the picnic table. The cost to repair the damage was just under $150.
