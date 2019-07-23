Congressman Jim Hagedorn hosts town hall at Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Congressman Jim Hagedorn held a town hall meeting in Owatonna. It was open to the public however Steele County residents were given priority in asking questions.
Hagedorn discussed his committee assignments, including the agriculture and small business committee. He was asked frequently asked questions President Trump’s trade war, and the effects its had on Minnesota’s farmers. Hagedorn then defended the President and resetting the trade deals.
Crowds on both sides of the aisle asked questions. In regards to healthcare, Hagedorn stated, ""I think we should do things that make sense let people shop for care at the basic levels when they go to the doctor, routine care, let them do that with free tax dollars. Nobody should have to pay the federal government taxes on money then need for medical care. If health care is a right, which some of you believe, I don’t necessarily buy into that, but if you do, what right does the government have to tax you for what you need..."
Indivisible, the group who was recently notified they aren’t allowed to visit his Mankato district office, had members in attendance as well.
In a July 15th letter, Hagedorn says he will be holding 18 town hall meetings between now and and May 31st of 2020.
