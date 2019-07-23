Congressman Jim Hagedorn hosts town hall at Owatonna

Crowds on both sides of the aisle asked questions. In regards to healthcare, Hagedorn stated, ""I think we should do things that make sense let people shop for care at the basic levels when they go to the doctor, routine care, let them do that with free tax dollars. Nobody should have to pay the federal government taxes on money then need for medical care. If health care is a right, which some of you believe, I don’t necessarily buy into that, but if you do, what right does the government have to tax you for what you need..."