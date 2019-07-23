Inver Grove Heights man facing charges in Owatonna death investigation

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) -A 47 year-old Inver Grove Heights man faces murder charges in connection to a man’s death in Owatonna.
Police responded July 10 to the Kwik Trip parking lot in Owatonna on a report of an overdose. Officers arrived to find 24-year-old Jesse Frohwein, of Austin, dead inside a vehicle.
Officials recently arrested Robert Matras on suspicion of causing Frohwein's death.
Matras has been charged with third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.
The medical examiner’s office is working to determine an exact cause of Frohwein’s death.
