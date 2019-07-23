Mankato North Mankato Youth Football comments on sales tax funding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato – North Mankato Youth Football is gearing up for a new season, and as KEYC news 12 continues to report on organizations seeking sales tax funding, we sat down with them to find out their thoughts on the subject.
While it’s something that they’ve thought about occasionally since the funding became available, they said they are able to efficiently use the space they have.
They use fields at South Central College and Mankato East High School.
Their season is ten weeks long.
“It works out pretty good. It allows us to keep our dues very affordable, and it enables some of the other groups possibly to go after that sales tax dollar," said executive director Dennis Hood.
