Nothing can stop the Blue Earth County Fair from kicking off Thursday

“We need to get the grandstands completed, if we don’t get the grandstands completed, the events will still happen. You know, I just hope that people are kind when they get down there, realizing that there’s still a lot of work to do but we’re able to still put on an event. We tore down the bleachers that were there because they were pretty much underwater. There were only like three or four bleachers from the top that had no water on them and they’d been through numerous floods so they needed to go. The bleachers are little bit different this year, they’re portable bleachers, they’re not as high hopefully people will still get a good view, but there’ll be ample seating," Tietz added.