Officials gather for Madison East expansion groundbreaking

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials gathered this morning for a groundbreaking on an expansion project for the building. Crews are adding over 21,000 square feet to the building, slated to be finished by the end of the year.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group says this space is not meant for big box retailers, rather smaller retail or office spaces. “We’re kind of driving it towards that retail, office and medical would be great. We’re at a point where this center is at capacity and a lot of letters come in for additional space and we feel it’s time to add a little new vibrancy and vitality to the center,” says Coldwell Banker President David Schooff.
The expansion will be near the corner of Victory Drive and Madison Avenue.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.