Rain can negatively impact Minnesota River water quality, new studies show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s been a lot of rain this summer, but new data demonstrates in part that it can negatively impact Minnesota River water quality.
Different types of sediment and soil can negatively impact water quality standards.
That’s according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, and four new studies released to the public yesterday show in part that a lot of sediment is delivered during heavy rain.
A Minnesota River and Greater Blue Earth River study said there should be a 50 percent reduction in sediment by 2030.
“The water quality right now is fairly cloudy. It’s carrying a lot of sediment right now. We would expect that to start to clear up as summer progresses here and flows start to come down," said Scott MacLean, a supervisor with the Southwest Watershed Unit at the MPCA.
The second jar in the picture above represents what the Minnesota River has looked like for the majority of the summer.
It contains high sediment levels, which can clog fish gills, limit visibility and impact different habitats.
The first jar is an extreme scenario, the third jar is the goal and the jar on the right is drinkable water.
According to the MPCA, one solution includes implementing water and sediment basins.
“Well, I think for the public, an important message is just that everybody can do something on their land to improve water quality. Whether that’s someone who lives in the city and they could install a rain barrel or a rain garden, or if you’re a farmer out in the rural landscape and there are different practices you can incorporate on your land," MacLean said.
MacLean said efforts have been ongoing.
Other solutions include covering crops and implementing grassed waterways.
There will be an open house Wednesday, July 31, from four to seven p.m. at the Sibley Park Pavilion where scientists will be available to answer questions about the studies.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.