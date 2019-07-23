St. Peter American Legion sells Whiskey River building

FILE - In this file photo from January 10, 2019, Whiskey River on Highway 99 in St. Peter announced their permanent closure. (FILE/KEYC News 12) (Source: KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Online Staff | July 22, 2019

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 has sold the Whiskey River property to Dan and Ryan Neisen.

“We are excited to be able to join the St. Peter community and look forward to re-opening the restaurant soon,” said the new owners. “We appreciate the American Legion accepting our offer and look forward to potential avenues for collaboration within the community.”

The American Legion acquired the property as a gift from Nicollet County Bank after the Whiskey River restaurant closed in January.

