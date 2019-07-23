True Transit offering free rides to county fairs

BLUE EARTH, NICOLLET AND SIBLEY COUNTIES, Minn. (KEYC) - Need a ride to the county fair this summer?
True Transit, operated by VINE Adult Community Center, is offering free rides to several county fairs again this year for any retirement-aged resident.
Folks in Blue Earth County can get a free ride Friday, July 26 to the fairgrounds in Garden City.
Nicollet County residents on Friday, August 9, can get a free ride to the fairgrounds in St. Peter.
And anyone in Le Sueur County can get a free ride to the fairgrounds in Le Center on Friday, August 16.
The bus will pick up people at their homes and drop them off at the fairgrounds and return them home all free of charge.
Passengers decide what time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. they’d like to be picked up and dropped off.
This promotion is a part of a year-round transportation program, open to anyone retirement-aged in the area, even if you’re not a member of VINE.
“Our fare is only $3. So they can get from as far away as New Prague or Mapleton or any of the communities in these counties, to Mankato or wherever they need to go within the three counties for $3,” transportation manager Ron Decker said.
Reservations for free rides to the fair or $3 rides around the area are by noon the day before.
To make a reservation, call 507-388-8783.
For more information on VINE’s transportation services, visit their website.
