Upcoming events at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Sue with the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota joined KEYC News 12 This Midday to talk about some of the museum’s upcoming events.
Children with special needs or sensory challenges and their families are invited to a playdate at the Museum on Friday, July 26, during a time when fewer visitors will be present. Enjoy the Museum from 4:30 - 7:30 pm at no cost thanks to the funding support provided by the Otto Bremer Trust.
On Friday, July 26, the Museum will host Mary Maya V, a 14-year-old Arabian mare born and raised on the world renowned Varian Arabian Ranch in Arroyo Grande, California. Meet Mary Maya V and learn about Arabian horses from her owners, Susan Ward and Lucy Simonsen.
Fire Safety Day is coming up on August 10th, with free admission in the outdoor spaces - the Museum’s parking lot and alley.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.