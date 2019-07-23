Waterville residents continue to battle flood waters

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Waterville is experiencing more flooding after this weekend’s storms dropped more rain into the Cannon River.
2014 was a rough year, ever since our tornado last year in the Fall of 2018 it’s been kind of relentless.
Mother Nature has given us quite a show.
Last Friday, 2.5″ of rain accumulated in Waterville overnight into Saturday, causing the Cannon River to rise 7 inches, flooding several blocks of homes.
City staff say these levels are higher than they’ve been since 2014 and can start causing long-term problems if the volatile weather patterns continue.
“It’s affecting our businesses, the bait stores because there’s a no-wake zone and you can’t unload the boats by the docks,” Waterville Mayor Alan Schmidtke said. “They’re floating but you can’t get access into there because it’s floating with water there.”
As for the homeowners on the lakeshore, Waterville Emergency Manager Doug Spicer’s advice is to consistently monitor the water levels along the shore.
“If they need sandbags, the city will provide empty sandbags, sand, shovels, portable sandbag fillers and if we need to; we can call down the bagger if there’s an abundance of need for any kind of sandbags,” Spicer said.
Spicer is cautiously optimistic that the worst of any immediate flooding has passed.
The river rose just three-fourths of an inch Sunday night, less than what staff and residents had expected based on previous experiences living on the Cannon River watershed.
“We’re a real strong community here, we’ll keep working at it and everything. Hope people understand that within a month or two months things should be back to normal then,” Schmidtke added.
City staff also asks that people conserve their water usage, as the floodwater is putting stress on the lift stations.
