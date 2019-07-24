Adults take their chance at spelling bee

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Spellers tested their skills in North Mankato Taylor Library’s first ever adult spelling bee.
The library wanted to come up with something fun for adults to do as part of the summer reading program. They teamed up with LoCale Brewing to host the friendly competition.
“Tried to make it so everyone stays engaged, stays a part of it. Even if they spell a word wrong they’re still going to be a part of the competition, be able to win prizes and it’s going to be fun,” North Mankato Taylor Library’s Program and Outreach Manager Hallie Uhrich said.
If interest proves to be there, the library is considering making the spelling bee an annual event.
