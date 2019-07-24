Blue Earth County declares state of emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Blue Earth County declares a state of emergency following heavy rainfall last week.
It’s the third storm-related declaration issued by the county so far this year.
The most recent resolution is in response to the rainfall and storms the county saw July 16-20.
Officials say most of the damage was limited to public property and downed trees.
The declaration opens the door to federal aid should the damage exceed the state or federal threshold.
