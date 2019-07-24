First-of-its-kind in Mankato expressive dance at Sun Moon Yoga

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local DJ in Mankato along with Sun Moon Yoga on Front Street hosted a first of its kind dance event in Mankato.
The DJ, known as CNDRM, often plays at bars in the area, but is setting a new scene at Sun Moon Yoga with ecstatic dance.
CNDRM first experienced ecstatic dancing in the cities and reached out to Sun Moon Yoga’s owner to hold an event in town for the expressive dance where even phones are not allowed.
“And so we find generally that cameras can influence that and make people feel uncomfortable so once the dance start we ask that people not photograph or take video of what happens,” said the DJ, CNDRM.
The DJ and his businesses partner that make up Triple Falls Productions will be holding the event again on August 6 in the same location at 7:30 p.m.
