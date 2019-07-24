Madison Lake kicks off Paddelfish Days

By Erika Brooks | July 24, 2019 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 5:52 PM

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The summer of small-town festivals continues.

Paddlefish Days kicks off in Madison Lake with the Queen Coronation at 7 p.m.

Events will continue all the way through Saturday when the town will close down Main Street for the Street Dance.

But before that - you can watch a local kiss a fish Saturday afternoon.

“Dr. Brandon Kelly, our dentist in town, Carrie Armidarus, she’s a local resident and then Liz Wille, our city clerk,” said Paddlefish Days Committee President Dave Stoufer.

Saturday night wraps with a concert by the band IV Play, as a fundraiser for the Madison Lake Fire Department, there will be a $5 donation.

Visit the Paddlefish Days’ Facebook page for a full list of events.

It may only be Monday but start looking ahead at all the fun events coming up at Paddlefish Days 2019!

Posted by Paddlefish Days Madison Lake on Monday, July 22, 2019

