Madison Lake kicks off Paddelfish Days

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The summer of small-town festivals continues.
Paddlefish Days kicks off in Madison Lake with the Queen Coronation at 7 p.m.
Events will continue all the way through Saturday when the town will close down Main Street for the Street Dance.
But before that - you can watch a local kiss a fish Saturday afternoon.
“Dr. Brandon Kelly, our dentist in town, Carrie Armidarus, she’s a local resident and then Liz Wille, our city clerk,” said Paddlefish Days Committee President Dave Stoufer.
Saturday night wraps with a concert by the band IV Play, as a fundraiser for the Madison Lake Fire Department, there will be a $5 donation.
Visit the Paddlefish Days’ Facebook page for a full list of events.
