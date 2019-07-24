Main Street Sewing Society keeps veterans in the public eye

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The Main Street Sewing Society is at it again, providing comfort, recognition and smiles to those who may need it.
This time around, it’s their seventh annual Quilts of Valor Program.
“We consider a quilt like a badge of honor for them," Carrie Meyer of Main Street Sewing Society said. "That is what we want to do is just thank them for their service and for everything that they have done for our country.”
The Society takes the whole year to sew these quilts, over 90 in all.
After all are complete, they are given away to deserving vets the weekend of the Faribault County Fair.
“They are so humble," Meyer added. "They are so grateful for what they do. It makes you feel so warm inside that you’re doing this for them because you know how much they truly appreciate what they receive from us.”
When the program started, they sewed quilts for veterans of World War II.
Now, they are beginning the Vietnam War having just finished up the Korean War.
Meyer’s decision to take part was an easy one; her family served in pretty much all those wars.
“I come from a military family," Meyer continued. "I have my uncles and my dad, my brothers, my son and my nephews have all been in the military. I know what it’s like for the families that stay at home and worry about them and this way they know that the community is with them and we care about what they have done.”
Gifting these quilts is the Sewing Society's way of keeping these veterans in the public eye.
“When the war is over, sometimes they get forgotten and we don’t ever want them to know that they are ever forgotten because we are forever thankful for what they have done," Meyer concluded. "Our patriotism should never be fading away. We should keep it strong.”
The Main Street Sewing Society is a new non-profit.
If you want to donate to the group for all the comforting things they do for people around Fairbault County, contact Michele’s Quilting & Sewing Center in downtown Blue Earth.
