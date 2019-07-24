Marshalls Coming to Hutchinson Mall

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A new addition is coming to the Hutchinson Mall.
The mall has signed a lease with Marshalls to take over some vacant space in the building.
Owner and manager of the mall, Scot Snitker, says it's a big first step in the revitalization of the mall. He says the new addition will also bring new employment opportunities to the community when it lost its JcPenney store.
The city also recently lost its Shopko store after the company filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.
Details on an opening date for the Hutchinson Marshalls store have not been released.
