Minnesota’s top court to hear Lake Calhoun-Bde Maka Ska case

FILE - In this May 2, 2017 file photo, a windsurfer glides on the surface of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Supreme Court has agreed on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, to decide whether the Department of Natural Resources had the authority to change the name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis to its original Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska. The Court of Appeals ruled in April 2019, that the agency overstepped its authority. Hennepin County asked for the change because Lake Calhoun was named for pro-slavery former Vice President John Calhoun. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP, File) (Source: Jeff Wheeler)