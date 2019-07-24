MSU Mankato team creates school’s first agriculture tractor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Eight MSU Mankato mechanical engineering students create a first-of its kind tractor for the university.
The group has named the school’s first ever agriculture tractor Maverick One. They created it from scratch in less than 10 months.
Members of the team presented their creation earlier this summer at a Tractor Student Design Competition Conference in Illinois.
The tractor is currently on campus and will be used as a live instrument for this Fall’s Design for Manufacturing and Assembly class.
