New Mediterranean grill features restaurant and grocery store

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new Mediterranean grill and grocery store hybrid is open near the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus.
Shwarmania features a variety of cuisines while the grocery store features unique international products.
Store owner and former Maverick, Ahmad Kiblawi, was motivated to open the shop near MSU so international students have a local place to enjoy.
With that – he ensures the quality and freshness of the dishes.
"We wanted to keep everything fresh right away, we make it the same day – nothing is kind of like frozen, so everything is just made every day... So our goal is to give something really quality, you know good prices, affordable for people as well."
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
