Salvation Army free school supplies application

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army wants to help regional kids and families by assisting with back to school supplies needed to begin the year. Part of their Free School Supplies program, the Mankato Salvation Army requires parents to register their families in person.
To apply for the program, families must provide photo I.D. and proof of government assistance to be eligible for the supplies. Applications will be taken July 29-August 2.
“If you have to fulfill the list that schools are putting out plus buy a backpack, plus buy shoes plus buy clothes to go back to school, it really is a big dent in your already restrictive budget. A lot of these folks are paycheck to paycheck and something as simple as sending a kid back to school if you have four kids is a lot of money,” says business director Leslie Johnson.
Distribution Day is Wednesday, August 21st from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
