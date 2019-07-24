Softball game raises thousands for local non-profit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than $53,000 was raised last week to help people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in the Greater Mankato Area
The 5th annual LEEP Legends softball fundraiser brought in just over $53,500. 30 local celebrities, including our own Lauren Andrego, sold nearly 1,000 tickets to friends and family to watch them compete on two teams all to raise both awareness of and money for programming at LEEP.
The game’s Most Valuable Player trophy went to Volk Transfer owner Troy Volk, who raised the most money through ticket sales and donations.
Leisure Education for Exceptional People is a nonprofit that enriches the lives of individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities in the Greater Mankato Area through inclusive recreation, sporting, and healthy living opportunities.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.