Special Olympics Minnesota golf tournament athletes compete for state bout

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Special Olympics Minnesota Area 9′s Golf Tournament was in full swing July 23 as athletes competed for a coveted trip to the state tournament.
“Today, we are here with our 9-hole and our skills event. All of our athletes, we have about 30 here, they’re all from different areas, we have our LEEP and we also have our other group, The Sonics” said Special Olympics Minnesota program intern, Baylie Galbreth.
From practice swings to full swings, the competitors have been practicing multiple times a week for the tournament...
“Practicing every day,” said Adam Menden, an athlete in the tournament.
“And then they will compete and get their qualifying scores to send them to state, so this is pretty much the part that they work toward for the huge state competition, which is awesome seeing them being very competitive with each other and loving the sport and everything,” said Galbreth.
Though they sure are nice, the tournament is about more than the trophies.
“The revolution is inclusion as Special Olympics might say, so pretty much we want to make sure everyone gets their own skill level and that they make it, we don’t want to set anyone up for failure, so we want to make sure that everyone is involved and that everyone has fun doing it,” said Galbreth.
The state tournament will be held on August 18 with multiple local athletes competing.
