Spring Lake Park finalizes as its pool gets filled today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - .
The Spring Lake Park pool began the filling process today.
The remodeled facility will be ADA accessible with rock climbing, zip lining and much more.
The project, which began about a year ago, is seeing immense progress after recent weather forced delays.
“A pretty rough winter, a pretty wet spring, and early summer has delayed us a little bit farther than we wanted to but finally we are at the point of filling and chemical treatment to get the pool up to swimming standards and we will be ready to open,” public works director Nate Host said.
The filling process will take around 24 hours to complete.
Once the final touches are made, the pool will be ready to go.
There is not a set date, but Host says the public can expect the pool to open early next week.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.