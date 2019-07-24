YMCA opens new outdoor play area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The YMCA has opened a new area where children can play outside while their parents work out.
The Busy Backyard is intended to further child development in a space that features a handmade wooden cabin sandbox and much more.
Sports and recreation director, Neil Kaus built the area while thinking as a child would.
“Think as a child thinks. What is his role all about? I think being able to create a structure in here. We put shelves in there. We’re going to a store. We’re going to make it a little school house. We’re going to make it where their mind is thinking about those things that they want to do and those goals that they have in their life.” Kaus said.
The area serves kids of parents that are members of the Child Watch program as well as a recess area for children in the preschool.
