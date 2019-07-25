Best Western Plus alleviates St. Peter’s hotel shortage

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 169 motorists have a new option to stay the night, in a new town nonetheless.
The Best Western Plus in St. Peter officially opened its doors in June.
There were a couple existing hotels in the town already, but they tended to fill quickly if any major event was happening around town.
Town officials hope this alleviates that problem and believe this speaks to the growth of St. Peter.
“We see it as another sign of community vitality and progress and growth that somebody would want to invest big dollars to build a motel in town," said St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Lee. “Speaks to the fact that vitality is alive and well in St. Peter.”
The Best Western Plus is now the biggest hotel in town with 60 rooms total.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.