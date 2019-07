MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Brandy Brink, owner and operator of Beyond the Brink, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about they do and how they help people dealing with an addiction. The group offers everything from peer recovery specialist services to safe supportive sober housing. Beyond the Brink also operates WEcovery, which opened a new community center on South Front St. in Mankato.