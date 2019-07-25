City of Winnebago seeks developer

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Winnebago is on the hunt for a downtown developer.
A grocery store shut down on Main Street years ago, leaving a large vacancy.
Now the community wants to fill that empty spot, and would like a developer to come in and do something with it to benefit the community.
“We would like to see a retail use in the community. Maybe a dentist, a pharmacist or even some kind of business offices or even some apartments above," said Winnebago Economic Development Authority Specialist Annie Leibel. "Our rental market is really tight right now so if we could get some apartments on Main Street that would help.”
“Winnebago is a great location. We’re right on 169 so we get a lot of traffic. It’s not too far away from Mankato and the commutes not bad. I think there are a lot of pluses to living in a small town,” City Administrator Jake Skluzacek said.
If a developer were to be secured, The City of Winnebago would apply for grant funding to help demolish the building.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.