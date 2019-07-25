Emergency Management: water levels receding in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Waterville says water levels have slowly started to recede, but they stress it will be a slow recovery with some waters remaining high for days--possibly weeks.
The Canon River rose seven inches last Friday into Saturday, and nearly another inch Sunday into Monday prompting significant flooding across town.
The city says, while things are looking up at this point, there is always a chance that any amount of rain in the near future could cause a setback.
