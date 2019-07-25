Father charged with starting fire that killed daughter

Investigators walk through the entryway to a mobile home while investigating the scene of a fatal fire Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Paynesville, Minn. Authorities in central Minnesota have arrested a family member after a 22-year-old woman died in the mobile home fire. The suspect is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder and awaiting a court appearance. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP) (Source: AP)