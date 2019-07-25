Greater Mankato Area United Way sets record fundraising goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Barb Kaus, United Way CEO joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about some upcoming events benefiting the Greater Mankato Area United Way.
United Way looks to raise $2,060,000 for 55 programs within 36 agencies throughout Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
United Way programs serve more than 50,000 people each year. All programs that apply for funding are reviewed and vetted annually by more than 80 community volunteers.
