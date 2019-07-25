MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local residents learn about the man behind the iconic statue in new Ulm.
The Children's Museum of Mankato hosted a presentation by the Mankato Area Lifelong Learners.
Locals learned about Arminius, nicknamed ‘Hermann the German’ by many in these parts, and his role in a battle in North Central Germany that led to the defeat of three Roman legions in the year 9 A.D.
One misconception revolves around the statue of Hermann in New Ulm.
Former military officer and German studies professor, Jim Booker, took the time to clarify.
“Over here he’s known as Hermann; that didn’t come around for the first 15 centuries after his death so we don’t really know what his German name was... we know his Roman name,” Booker said.
To sign up for the Lifelong Learners program visit http://www.mnsu.edu/lifelonglearners/.
