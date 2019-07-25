Mankato’s 22nd Annual RibFest is August 1-4

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Eric Jones with the Mankato Civic Center joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about RibFest coming up at Vetter Stone Amphitheater August 1-4.
The line-up features bands like 38 Special, Chris Hawkey and Dwight Yoakam, among others.
A limited number of reserved seats are available for each night’s performances for $39.50. Reserved seating ticket holders receive a premium reserved seat, 2 alcoholic (21+) or non-alcoholic beverages, and a special edition RibFest can koozie.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mankato Civic Center box office, and at ticketmaster.com.
Click here for more on RibFest.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.