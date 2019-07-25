Minnesota lawmakers react to Mueller Testimony

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lawmakers from Minnesota weighed in on the Mueller testimony.
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who ran for Congress as a staunch supporter of the president, says Democrats were wasting their time with Wednesday’s hearings.
“I think it blew up in their face. He didn’t look prepared, he didn’t look like he was certainly going to join some of the ideas that they had, that basically the president had done these things and he should be impeached,” said Representative Hagedorn of Minnesota’s first district.
Senator Tina Smith, a Democrat, says the report’s focus on Russian meddling in the election is a serious concern that the president shouldn’t ignore.
“To have him today continue to say this is a hoax and a witch hunt when this report lays out clearly the evidence for interference in our elections it’s not living up to the responsibilities of the President of the United States,” said Senator Smith.
Chairman Nadler says his panel will file lawsuits this week to obtain more information about the Mueller report and to enforce a subpoena against former White House counsel Donald McGahn.
