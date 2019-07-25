Motorcyclist injured in Faribault County rear-end crash

It happened just after midnight Thursday in Faribault County.

A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck. (Source: AP Images)
By Kelsey Barchenger | July 25, 2019 at 7:35 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 7:35 AM

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck.

According to the State Patrol, 29-year-old Andrew Holm, of Winnebago, was driving an F-150 eastbound on Highway 109 when he rear-ended a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Tyler Neal, was taken from the scene to St. Mary's in Rochester. Officials say he was wearing a helmet. Details on his current condition have not been released.

Holm was not injured in the crash.

