Motorcyclist injured in Faribault County rear-end crash

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up truck.
It happened just after midnight Thursday in Faribault County.
According to the State Patrol, 29-year-old Andrew Holm, of Winnebago, was driving an F-150 eastbound on Highway 109 when he rear-ended a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, Tyler Neal, was taken from the scene to St. Mary's in Rochester. Officials say he was wearing a helmet. Details on his current condition have not been released.
Holm was not injured in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.