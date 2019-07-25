New knitting craze class at Neutral Groundz

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Neutral Groundz holds classes once a month that are open to the public with the month of July catching onto a new knitting trend.
Chunky knitting involves knitting with your hands with thicker yarn.
All the materials were provided for the class on July 24 and no experience is necessary to pick up on the knitting craze.
“It’s kind of a loose knit, knit with your fingers, so you don’t need any experience at all. No materials needed other than the yarn and I teach you everything you need to know from there and you use your hands and your fingers,” said Neutral Groundz owner, Deb Morin.
Their next class will be sweater pumpkins and classes are held on the third Wednesday of every month at Neutral Groundz around 6:30 p.m.
