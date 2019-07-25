No injuries reported, investigation continues into Renville County fire

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A home approximately five miles northeast of the city of Bird Island suffered severe fire and smoke damage Wednesday.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a call reporting a structure fire at approximately 1:19 p.m.
The structure was a vacant house which was being renovated and is owned by 62-year-old Ben Fischer of rural Danube, Minnesota.
The Bird Island, Olivia, Hector and Buffalo Lake Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the house partially engulfed in flames and worked to save the structure and the nearby detached garage.
There was no injuries as a result of the fire.
The State Fire Marshal and Renville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
