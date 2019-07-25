Northern National Softball Tournament set to begin Thursday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - USA Softball kicked off the 12a and 10b National Championships Wednesday night at Caswell Park with an opening ceremony for the teams.
10U and 12U teams have traveled from across the Midwest to compete in Thursdays’s tournament and the players are excited to get out on the diamonds.
“I’ve been on the Ice for three years and we’ve been working really hard all year and through our winter season we’ve been playing in dome tournaments so this is really important to us,” Riley Mcdoniel, Windy City Ice Blue player, said.
“Yeah it’s really exciting, I want to win nationals really bad because we got runner up for state so hopefully we can win nationals,” Aubrey Haynes, Mankato Peppers Orange player, said.
“If we win the tournament that would mean like everything because we’ve practiced so hard and our coach has been training and training us and we’ve been going through drills and we just have to keep practicing at home so it’d mean everything,” Mcdoniel said.
The girls are in town for softball but are enjoying everything that comes along with traveling for sports.
“You get to play with your friends during the game and then you get to go back to the hotel,” Peyton Fischer, Tinley Park Rocker player, said.
“It was really fun on the drive up here because we got to see where we were going and I’ve never been in Minnesota before so it’s definitely different than Illinois,” Mcdoniel said.
And at the end of the day the teams are here to show–off their hard work and play the sport they love.
“Softball’s just a really fun sport and even if you think that you can’t do it, if you keep practicing then you really can,” Mcdoniel said.
Double elimination and pool schedule begins Thursday at 8 a.m.
