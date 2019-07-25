Photography contest at Nature Center in Okoboji

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dickinson County Nature Center is looking for more nature-related photos for its bi-annual photography contest.
Entries are now being accepted, with a deadline of Sept. 1, and all ages are invited to submit their best nature shots. Images must have been taken in the past year but are not limited to Dickinson County locations. Each photo should highlight the diversity of life on Earth, including wildlife in its natural habitat, plant life, weather, landscapes and seasons.
Submitted photos will be classified into three age groups: 13 and younger, 14-18 or 19 and older. All submitted images will be on display at the nature center through April.
Winners in each age group will be notified via e-mail by Sept. 15. Their work will be featured in the nature center’s display, their Facebook page, as well as a $5 gift certificate for the Nature Store at the nature center.
To learn how to enter and find more information, contact 712-336-6352, e-mail naturecenter@co.dickinson.ia.us, or visit www.dickinsoncountynaturecenter.com
