Public art opportunity on Riverfront Drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ardent Hills is inviting local artists to submit a design that will be presented on the windows of their office located on Riverfront Drive.
The artwork should celebrate the Grater Mankato culture and community. Selected artists will receive a $500 stipend for painting their design, and their artwork will be exhibited in the office’s window wells until June 2020. After that date, the artwork will be auctioned off and funds will benefit future public art in Mankato and North Mankato.
Twin Rivers Council for the Arts will provide assistance and oversight for the project.
The application is open to all artists or artist teams living in Region 9 of southern Minnesota. Artists must be 16 years of age or older to submit a proposal. Submission deadline is August 23, 2019. The full request for proposals can be found at twinriversarts.org/public-art.
