Rapid progress on the Eide Bailly Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Eide Bailly Center in downtown Mankato is making rapid progress towards its completion.
As you can see here the exterior work is showing noticeable progress.
Currently, the building is very close to being weather tight allowing workers to work on the aesthetics of the exterior building.
Inside crews are also making strides with 3 floors undergoing the fit up process for future tenants.
And the parking ramp reached its halfway point with the completion of the third deck.
“We’ve got a lot to do to be substantially complete by the dates that we have to hit, but we are definitely in line for doing all of that,” project superintendent for Knutson Construction, Chris Holtz said.
The projected grand opening is this fall and will serve as a downtown commercial site for entertainment, retail, and office space.
