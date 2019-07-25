14th Annual Miracle Treat Day at Mankato West DQ

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Haley Warnke with DQ West, joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about Miracle Treat Day Thursday, July 25. For every Blizzard treat sold during the day, DQ West will donate $1 to our local children’s center on the Wickersham campus. Children’s Miracle Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170 children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada including the one in Mankato.