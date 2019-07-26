Blue Earth County offers reduced rates to dispose of light bulbs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local businesses in the Mankato area will have an opportunity to dispose of fluorescent light bulbs, ballasts and high intensity discharge (HID) lamps on Wednesday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
Xcel Energy customers will receive free disposal for up to 10 light bulbs. For more than 10 bulbs and for non-Excel Energy customers, bulbs will be collected at reduced fees during this time.
Xcel Energy offers these reduced recycling fees in conjunction with Blue Earth County every year.
Checks should be made out to “RRI." To receive the free bulb disposal, Xcel Energy customers must bring a copy of a current bill with them to the disposal facility.
For more information, please call Property and Environmental Resources at (507) 304-4381.
