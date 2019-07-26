Exploring options to control mosquitoes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As we head into the weekend, you may want to spend time outdoors, in spite of the bugs.
There are many things you can do to control the mosquito population around your property, first and foremost empty any and all standing water. Mosquitoes can breed even in a bottle cap full.
After that, there are several options, from spraying your lawn to spreading granules, including several plants that will deter bugs.
“Citronella is of the more popular ones that people will use that is a pretty common thing that people know about is the citronella smell will repel mosquitoes,” Drummers Garden Center Nursery Associate Sam Warburton said.
Those are annuals, so they will need to be kept outside with lots of sunlight and ensure the plants do not get too dry.
As for your body, Bug Soother has been popular especially for repelling flies and gnats. DEET still remains the best option to stop mosquitoes from biting, just make sure to wash it off when coming inside.
